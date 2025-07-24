When I was Internet dating after being dumped, losing my beloved husband (He’d said, oh so Greta Garbo, “I want to live alone” –and insisted we sell our much-loved townhouse in Adams Morgan, D.C.) One of the first meals I made (maybe after the Pesto, when I’d returned from my visiting-author professor job In U. of Columbia’s Ph.D. creative writing department (Can you believe it? You can get a doctoral degree in creativity!).

Get the whole story of the chicken, the fire alarm and more in “Bliss.”

Here was the lost kitchen 😢

Wherever you are, be sure to make Thomas Keller’s recipe Mon Poulet Rôti.

I made it in this lovely kitchen—okay, not as grand, but no matter— and I keep making it: Best Ever!

Mon Poulet Rôti by Thomas Keller, the amazing chef

Here’s Thomas Keller making it. He shows you how to truss, and he takes out the wish bone (I don’t bother with the latter, but you might. I do truss!):

Ingredients

One 2- to 3-pound farm-raised chicken (at room temperature before you begin the prep; makes a big difference; who knew?)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons minced thyme (optional)

Unsalted butter

Dijon mustard

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Rinse the chicken, then dry it very well with paper towels, inside and out. The less it steams, the drier the heat, the better.

Salt and pepper the cavity, then truss the bird.

Hint: I stick a half lemon inside the bird before I truss!

Trussing is not difficult, and if you roast chicken often (See the video for how to do this!). It's a good technique, Thomas says, to feel comfortable with. When you truss a bird, the wings and legs stay close to the body; the ends of the drumsticks cover the top of the breast and keep it from drying out. Trussing helps the chicken to cook evenly, and it also makes for a more beautiful roasted bird.

Now, salt the chicken—I like to rain the salt over the bird so that it has a nice uniform coating that will result in a crisp, salty, flavorful skin (about 1 tablespoon). When it’s cooked, you should still be able to make out the salt baked onto the crisp skin. Season to taste with pepper.

Place the chicken in a sauté pan or roasting pan and, when the oven is up to temperature, put the chicken in the oven. I leave it alone—I don't baste it, I don't add butter; you can if you wish, but I feel this creates steam, which I don't want. Roast it until it's done, 50 to 60 minutes. Remove it from the oven and add the thyme, if using, to the pan. Baste the chicken with the juices and thyme and let it rest for 15 minutes on a cutting board.

Remove the twine. Separate the middle wing joint and eat that immediately. Remove the legs and thighs. I like to take off the backbone and eat one of the oysters, the two succulent morsels of meat embedded here, and give the other to the person I'm cooking with. But I take the chicken butt for myself. I could never understand why my brothers always fought over that triangular tip—until one day I got the crispy, juicy fat myself. These are the cook's rewards. Cut the breast down the middle and serve it on the bone, with one wing joint still attached to each. The preparation is not meant to be super-elegant. Slather the meat with fresh butter. Serve with mustard on the side and, if you wish, a simple green salad. You'll start using a knife and fork, but finish with your fingers, because it’s so good.

A roast chicken prepared in one hour, tender, remarkable. Safe from fire.

I serve this fab roast chicken with easy to do roasted carrot and fab mashed potatoes and I make a sauce for the chicken and potatoes from the drippings. Here are a couple of photos.

Let me know if you want the how-tos! If so, I’ll do a separate post for those. 💕

Love,