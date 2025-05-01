Note: Update: Robert meets Isaac for coffee…

You can start reading here or anywhere, then go back. See Table of Contents . Come in the middle? Robert is the narrator who discovers after his wife Lena has died that she had a lover, Isaac. Evan is Isaac’s wife. Robert is on a search for how he lost Lena: He’s creating the story through memory, invention and a search for the truth and his role in what happened—and by stalking Isaac.

Coffee

The summer moved inexorably forward.

Lena lay in Gershon’s room. Evan had visited.

And then Isaac came. I was at the door of her room, saw him brush her hair from her forehead, that gesture that I’ll not forget. We stood outside together briefly talking. Ah, Lena.

I had met with Evan at the farm and now it was time to talk with Isaac.

I called him, asked him to meet me for coffee, early, before work, around seven-thirty. I was certain he would refuse, but dying, Lena dying, this fact in my life and his, made the inconvenient, even the dangerous, no longer an option but a necessity. We met at the Starbucks that he said would be easy for me to find because it was on the road to the farm but not nearly as far out. I wouldn’t have to take the long drive all the way out. Since I was coming from the District, it was probably the best way to go, avoid the beltway. The rush hour traffic would be coming south and I’d be driving north against traffic.

I’d rented the apartment in the Jason on 21st Street so that I could visit Lena every day, so that I could be near her. This was the street where we’d met after I’d sat in the Philips museum, after I’d discovered the Rothko. This was the street where she chose “to lie down.” I returned to our house on weekends to mow the lawn and tend to other house maintenance, gutters, fallen branches after a storm, that sort of thing. Mostly to retrieve for her a sweater she wanted—she was cold without regard to outdoor temperature—or more likely to retrieve a book from her library.

Now that I’ve had to figure out what to do with what was left in the house, I’ve come to understand that she was a bibliophile. I’ve used the word in the classified: “Bibliophile collection; prefer private owner to bookstore owner; prefer to sell all to one; do not come if you are looking for first editions, rare books. The collection will sell itself when viewed whole.”

A bibliophagist devours books. A biblioklept steals them. The suffix –phile implies something erotic—this “liking” that’s run amuck. So are bibliophiles or ailurophiles or turophiles more likely to form other obsessive relationships? I wondered when I sold her books after she had died.

While she was dying, when I knew her death was near, I needed Isaac.

He sat by the window with a New York Times in front of him (another affectation; we live in Washington, but then, I get The Times), neatly folded. He wasn’t reading it. He had a steaming cup of coffee, white foam on top. He would have a cappuccino. I nodded to him when I entered and pointed to the counter to indicate that I’d get some coffee. I stood with my back to him and ordered a cup, black the way we drank it on the farm in the mornings before work and later from the thermos in early spring while we readied the field for planting, when the chill in the air froze your hands despite the light that was rising and lay on the land. When you farm you learn the angles of the sun from where the sun rises in the sky and where it lays its streaks of sunlight on the field. East, an inexactitude of what occurs.

In summer, which it is now, the early morning sun had crept far enough north along the horizon to come in the window of this coffee shop that faces east on the corner. By seven-thirty the sun was at eye level if you sat on one of the bar stools, where Isaac was when I entered, and his face was full in sun, his head down for that reason, watching me from that angle to avoid the sun in his eyes and still be able to look for me, giving him a cynical look that suited him, or my view of him.

I thought I should turn and go, forget it, but the rudeness of that, the fact that he’d agreed, the fact that he’d arranged for me to drive part way, not all the way to the farm, that he’d tried to make it somewhat easier for me, made leaving seem impossible. But if he’d really wanted to make it easier for me, he would have met me at Dupont Circle, a block or so from the house on 21st street. And he used the subway regularly. And he was going to work, or so I assumed. When I arranged the meeting, I had trouble asking simple things like, “Will you be at home or work today?”

I began, “So, you come here often?”

“No.”

“Then why this place?”

“Is that important?”

“I don’t know. Maybe.” Now, I think they had stopped here.

“Robert, you’ve fucking been shadowing me. What business do you have with me? What do you care? Why, I want to know why.”

“You know why.”

“And that’s an answer? You came to the farm. Why didn’t you talk with me then?”

“You were busy,” I lied.

“I’m building a greenhouse.”

“That must be difficult.”

“I learn as I go.”

“I would have to understand it all before I could start.” Now I told the truth.

“Is that what you’re trying to do?”

“What?” I didn’t like his tone, sharp, interrogating.

“Understand it all.”

“And what, may I ask, do you mean by that?”

“I didn’t say that out of any motive,” he said. “Well, that’s not right; I guess every word uttered has a motive. Not out of anything but benign motive, even if I do say so myself. I meant the greenhouse.”

That was, at best, disingenuous, but put us on safer ground. So, I said, “I meant I would feel stupid trying to learn as I went. I would need to do that, but I would need to understand how to build one before I began.”

“Truth be known I don’t feel stupid. I guess far from it. Generally. Certainly more comfortable in some areas than others. But generally comfortable with my brain. Because I don’t feel stupid generally, I don’t feel bad to the core when I don’t understand something.”

“So, what have you figured out so far?”

“I thought of a dirt floor at first but decided that we’ll do more than plant and grow stuff. In the winter the light will be good. Summer too. But in winter the warm humid air… I don’t know, maybe it’ll end up a studio.” He looked out the window into the sun. It was directly in his eyes. Isaac has brown eyes that deepened in the reflection. Lena’s were a brown that in the sun turned amber with concentric colors of green and yellow and brown, the eye as kaleidoscope. In low light, hers might have seemed brown like Isaac’s, a dependable, unchanging brown. He is not dependable.

He told me how difficult he expected the laying in of the glass would be, how hard it would be to lift the large glass panels. As you know, I’ve imagined Lena in a house with open walls, that I could see her moving about and that I stood on my piano and shouted something to her, that I watched her place her purse in a drawer. It was as if the walls had burned down but the frame of the house had remained.

The greenhouse amounted to the pleasantries, if such were possible with the unspoken truth between us, and it seemed we were done with those. “She’s always favored the color blue.”

He needed no transition. “Not in her clothes.”

“No.”

“She can’t have children, you know. Well, perhaps you don’t know. She told me before we married. Some women can’t. I’ve never wanted children. But now I think she did want them. Perhaps we should have adopted but then they’d be left with me. I wouldn’t be a good father. I wouldn’t have the patience. Lena has patience.”

“She does, yes.”

“Evan gave her a baby pillow. It has a white and blue pillow case.”

He focused on his coffee, carefully sliding the slender wooden stirrer around the paper cup and placing the bit of foam he’d gotten into his mouth.

“They’re like miniature tongue depressors, don’t you think?”

“Robert, what are you talking about?”

I took the stirrer out of his hand. “This, but larger. The doctor would ask you to open your mouth and say, ‘Ah,’ when you were a kid. You have children. Did you know she couldn’t have children?”

“Why would I need to know that?”

“That’s not what I asked.”

“I know it,” he said, “because she and Evan are friends.”

“Did you know about the pillow?”

“No.”

“Wouldn’t she have told such a thing to Evan in confidence?”

“About the pillow?”

“Don’t be evasive.”

“Why don’t you ask your wife that question?”

“I want your opinion.”

“My guess would be that Lena told it in confidence.”

“And is Evan one who easily gives up confidences?”

“You know better,” he said.

“We both know better.”

“Are you a good father?”

“Better than I used to be.”

“Since we both ‘know better’ as we’ve agreed, answer the question with more detail.”

“What’s the question, Robert?”

“I’d like to know if you’re a good father. I’m trying to understand, maybe not all, but some. I wouldn’t have been a good father. Answer the question.”

“I was a good playmate, always good at playing around, balls, stuff like that. We’ve played a lot of catch. Jason and Rachel.” He said their names and looked away as if her were conjuring up their faces. “A lot of catch. A good game of catch whenever they come home. I’m not sure this makes me a good father. But a good game of catch has virtues.” He got up, slid the newspaper under his arm, didn’t extend his hand, added, “I have matters of little consequence to do. Gotta go. The greenhouse, you know.”

“I think she misses not having children. I’m sorry about that.”

“Then I am too.”

I was not done with him or his greenhouse. Consider this from my list: A man from Emeryville, California, rescued a fifty-six-year old man trapped inside his burning car after an accident on the interstate after dark. The hero drove up to the car that had flames coming out of its rear end. He saw that the car was filled with smoke and when he couldn’t open the car’s doors, he smashed the windshield with his elbow and then pounded on it with his fist. The windshield shattered but remained in place. But he got the glass out, reached into the car, and pulled the fifty-six-year-old over the steering wheel and onto the hood. Then he carried him to the highway shoulder. The car was engulfed in flames within minutes. The fifty-six-year-old was hospitalized for burns on his head and face, and the hero was treated for acute abrasions, some deep, to his hands and for swelling to his elbow. They recovered.

I, who sold all her books to one buyer as I had hoped, have not. The buyer was oddly, I thought at the time, a physicist at Georgetown University. He said, “I am old and soon to retire and I have decided to turn my garage into a library where I will go to sit and read and ponder equations. I’ve sold that car, you see.” He pointed outside to a shiny black Volvo.

I didn’t ask why. I asked, “Why these books?”

“I don’t know,” he said.

He came the next day with another older guy who owned a truck and packed them all—that was part of our deal. I couldn’t do it. And the boxes of Lena’s books—gone. Her library—like her—gone. That day I stood among the empty shelves and knew I would try to find her but instead I have created her illusion like a cloud-dream, like shapes when one lies on one’s back on the ground—something she liked to do. She’d say, “Ever-changing, before my eyes” while I sat on a bench reading and figuring and knowing.

I have tried to know her (like her mother at the game of Trivial Pursuit, I know the answer. I’ve got to tell!) and have failed. I don’t even know which side of the bed I sleep on (I ask, Do I sleep on the right or left? Am I inside the bed or out, looking in?).

Only inside the black hole of not-knowing can one know for certain if matter disappears or is changed.

But in the face of that uncertainty, the rules don’t change: You cannot win. You cannot break even. You cannot get out of the game.

And so this is my plea: If there is forgiveness in this world, let me give it.▵

