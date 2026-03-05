A special edition of Who By Fire, published by Alisa Kennedy Jones CEO Empress Editions.

Mary Tabor: I’m Mary Tabor, author of the recently released novel, Who by Fire. My guest today is the gift to the literary world Margaret Brown. Margaret is a gift because she conceived and made happen the digital magazine on books entitled Shelf Unbound. Margaret birthed this gorgeous magazine. The first issue came out in September 2010 with a subtitle that has stuck, What to Read Next in Independent Publishing. The whole thing was her idea and, boy, did she make it happen. While others are talking about the end of the magazine, Margaret creates one that is digital, that is like browsing in a bookstore only prettier, more accurately, stunningly beautiful and that introduces you to books and authors you might never otherwise know or hear of. And that doesn’t mean that she ignores those who get New York Times and LA Times book reviews but it does mean that she digs through the piles of lousy self-published stuff and obscure indie publishers to find the gems from both. I think Margaret Brown might be an angel. But it turns out, she claims to be a real person, likely story, I say Born in Houston, a voracious reader of magazines and books as soon as she could read and, when she was nine and her brother launched a weekly summer family newspaper, she signed on as a reporter. In her early 20s, she landed a job as a secretary at a trade publication in San Francisco and ended up as, of course, of course she did, managing editor. But the books were calling her so she worked at a bookstore and, somewhere along the way, she wrote a novel while journalism called her again meaning, this time, Margaret conceived of and launched Living West, a western lifestyle magazine and was soon hired away to be editor-in-chief of the magazine Cowboys & Indians. But then, this lifetime reader and journalist, this lifetime member of the National Book Critic Circle, connected some key dots that few others saw, and she put them together. Isn’t that the definition of creativity? I think it is. She received a nook in 2009 and then an iPad and she designed a digital version of the magazine, Cowboys & Indians, for those cowboys who didn’t buy her vision and what a vision it is. In 2010, Margaret launched Shelf Unbound that, get this, listeners, now has 125,000 subscribers in 58 countries. Did you hear that? She’s launching an art magazine and a spinoff of Shelf Unbound for middle readers called Middle Shelf: Cool Reads for Kids. And if that isn’t enough, Margaret can literally juggle. You heard me, juggle. She may be a magician, I think she’s an angel and I’m standing by that one. Margaret Brown, welcome to Rare Bird Radio.

Margaret Brown: Oh, gosh, Mary, I’m tremendously flattered by your introduction. Thank you very much.

Mary: It’s so wonderful to have you here. I’d like you to talk first about that issue in 2010 and what a beauty it is. The risks, how you made it happen?

Margaret: Yeah. So, as you were saying, I’ve been an editor of print magazines for about 25 years and, when digital came along and the iPad came out, I just saw some examples of digital magazines, the few that were out there on the iPad and how gorgeous they were and how the interactivity was possible and hot linking and I got really excited and just decided to pursue that full tilt and doing research on how to go about it and what the different venues were. And based on that, decided in 2010, about the middle of 2010, that it would be really fun to launch a digital magazine. And I had a lifelong interest in small press independent books, I’d written a novel that was stuck in the drawer and had not gotten anywhere with agents that I’d sent it to or anything, which is certainly something that many, most writers experience that. And I just decided to pull some magazine friends together and we launched Shelf Unbound and it’s been fun.

Mary: I want to talk a little bit more about this first issue because you have a poem by Wesley McNair whose poetry I adore. You have in that issue Philip Levine who won stuff like the National Book Critic Circle Award, the Pulitzer Prize, you have Pinckney Benedict. How did you get all these folks to just agree to come in and just do this?

Margaret: Well, that was one thing that was really remarkable and it stayed remarkable is that, before we even launched, before we were anything, I contacted some of these authors. I had read Pinckney Benedict’s work in the ‘90s, I guess, and saw that he had a new thing coming out and his press, Press 53, was gracious enough to connect me with him and he gave us a great interview. I think, in that same issue, we got the Pulitzer Prize winner, Paul Harding, who had just won for Tinkers which came from a small press.

Mary: Yeah, yeah, I want to talk to you about that one. Yes, you do have him in there. Why don’t we talk about him for a little bit? The thing here is that that won the Pulitzer that year and it came out of a small press, Bellevue Literary Press, and it’s a really interesting conversation you have with him. But what I’d like to ask you about that is so would you say that sometimes miracles can still happen in this world of the big six where someone like that from Bellevue Literary Press? It comes out of a hospital, really.

Margaret: Yeah, that was really shocking. If you read the book, it’s not shocking that it won but shocking to get that kind of recognition. But really, I think we’re seeing more and more of that that’s from small presses, they’re winning some of the bigger awards and at least getting on some of the short lists and I think we’re going to see more and more of that. And when we launched Shelf Unbound, I had this idea that there were all these books that were being overlooked by mainstream bookstores and media and book reviews and that we could spotlight those. And what I found is that, in the first three years I’ve worked on Shelf, I found some of the best books I’ve read in my entire life and the book, and yours included.

Mary: Oh, thank you.

Margaret: It’s really been a joy to find these books. The authors have just been really gracious in terms of giving us their time and giving us really good interviews and we’ve just been able to spotlight all these books and it’s been thrilling. And I think that, with bookstores, either the big bookstores disappearing or morphing into something else and with Amazon being a place where people are exposed to a lot of books, I think that we bring a different element that people can find really, really fantastic indie books.

Mary: I’m just buying like crazy from Shelf Unbound and one of the things that our listeners need to know about this magazine is that, when you read it and you subscribe to it, and you can just find it by googling Shelf Unbound but, if you click on a book, you can buy it. So, Margaret has done this amazing thing where the purchase of the book is connected to the magazine if you like. It makes everything so perfect. Go ahead.

Margaret: Let me interject that subscriptions are free at shelfmediagroup.com and we send out the issue via a link and social media. And yeah, all of the books are hot linked so you click on the book and it takes you directly to that book’s page at Amazon or whatever which is a really great part of being digital.

Mary: Why are you doing it for free?

Margaret: Initially, we actually were for sale. We were on a digital newsstand that, at the time we launched, that’s where everybody was and what we found was that our hundred subscribers really, really loved us but people didn’t know what digital magazines were. And I realized maybe about, I don’t know, several months in that, really, the formula I think for magazine is in the future is free distribution to a niche market that’s global, that gives you a reader that then is of value to your advertisers. And I think that, like you said, we have global distribution of 58 countries and I think that there’s so much content for free out there that, I think, charging for content, it’s just a formula that really is either dying or dead.

Mary: I think that’s an incredibly brave thing to have done and I also just am in such wonder of it because the best books that I’ve ever picked up are books that I’m reading where you’ve chosen them or you and those who you are working with, including The Yellow Birds, this novel by Kevin Powers is just a beautifully poetic writing about war and you wouldn’t think to put poetry and war. It’s not poetry but it’s so gorgeous and he was widely, widely reviewed. So, did you find his reviews first or how did you find him?

Margaret: That story is actually funny and it also is indicative of how we find books. I had decided to do an issue, this was when 50 Shades of Grey was really at its peak, so I decided to do “50 Shades of Fiction”.

Mary: I love that issue, it is so wonderful.

Margaret: Yeah. So, I thought, “Well, we’ll do books that have a color in the title and look for 50 colors,” and so it was quite fun and I did a lot for every issue, I’d go to about 200 small press websites and look to see what they have that’s new or forthcoming, we look at every book that people send us digitally or in print. Really, through everything that crosses our desk, we take a look at. And so, I actually found Yellow Birds before all the press came out—

Mary: Right, right. It did get a lot of great press.

Margaret: Yeah, it really has and I think it won the National Book Award or was a finalist. I think it won actually but, anyway. So, I just found it just serendipitously by looking for a book that has the title yellow in it but what I found was a book that really was extraordinary and, like you said, I think he’s a young man who served two terms in Iraq and, after, he came back and wrote this beautiful book that’s half about, really, the horrors of war and the second half about the horrors of coming home and dealing with post-traumatic stress. And his language is absolutely gorgeous. I think he’s a writer that we will be reading for decades, and I’m glad his book got as much press as it did, it certainly deserves all the accolades.

Mary: I hope he gets some sales from people who are listening. One of the things that he says in the interview with you, I think you asked him something about the catharsis involved in this, and I found this really fascinating as a writer myself because he makes very clear that there may have been a draft that was cathartic but that this is not catharsis. And I totally agree with him about this process of the way one makes something other out of the work and the difference between catharsis and art, and I think he’s got art here on the page, I really do.

Margaret: Right. So, would you just say the same thing for your book that it’s art and not catharsis or was it both?

Mary: I have trouble with the word art, I’d like to use that word if that’s what I’m shooting for.

Margaret: It is a piece of art so now that’s taken care of.

Mary: Okay, okay. The key for me here has been the personal journey that’s involved in this story. And you are the first hero on this show. I want you to know that I have a live show on which we’ve never discussed my book. You’re the first person to ever talk about it who’s actually been on this show, I think, who’s actually read it.

Margaret: Let me interrupt you there on that note. So, you’re asking about how we selected Kevin Power’s book. The way that we selected your book, and I think that Who By Fire really is a perfect example of, number one, why we created Shelf Unbound to spotlight incredibly wonderful books, treasures that you might not otherwise discover. And two, it’s what makes Shelf Unbound, I think, as good as it is that we get really thoughtful interview responses from people like you that are really fascinating to read, that talk about being alive, that talk about writing, that talk about humanity, why we exist. And so, the way that I chose your book was I believe I’d gotten a copy of it from when I was at Book Expo or your publisher sent me one later. And so, I had it in a stack of books that I was going through when I was beginning to plan my issue and I had about five or six books that looked interesting to me. I usually like to pick three books to read really, really deeply and slowly and carefully and do interviews with those three writers and have that really be the meat of the issue. And so, I had your book and a few other books and I was trying to see what overlapping things they might have, and I came up with the idea of odyssey, they all had odyssey and the odyssey issue spun from there. What appealed to me, what caught my eye about your book was, number one, it has a gorgeous cover and I am a sucker for a gorgeous cover. But the blurb on the front, you have a blurb from Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Olen Butler, “Mary L. Tabor’s Who By Fire is a lovely, innovative, deeply engaging novel about how it is that human beings make their way through the mysteries of existence.” And, you have a blurb from a Pulitzer Prize winner but that-

Mary: And I don’t know him at all, he just agreed to read the manuscript. I am so indebted to him for having done what he did, really.

Margaret: I think he summed it up totally and that really made me interested in your book. And then a blurb on the back says Who By Fire has earned its place among books that matter and I completely agree with that and that’s really what we’re trying to do with Self Unbound is take books that matter and get them, hopefully, a wider audience that they deserve. And then I looked at the first line of your book and it’s “I would’ve told Lena about the fire I saw in Iowa but it is regret that writes this that longs for said things unsaid.” —and you had me from that line on.

Mary: Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe that. I’ve been telling students for years that the first line is really the most important line that you put down. And I’ve wondered forever if that first line worked, I have never had anyone tell me that. It’s remarkable that you say that, really, it’s remarkable.

Margaret: You nailed it. It’s a wonderful sentence, it’s poetic, it’s smart, it’s intriguing and I wanted to read more, And as I read the book, it’s a complex book with a lot of different thought, it’s an inventive approach that I hadn’t read. And so, really, this is the poster child book for Shelf Unbound, this is the kind of book that we’re looking for.

Mary: Oh, my gosh.

Margaret: It’s always a thrill. I created the perfect job for myself because I get to read books like this and talk to the writers and get to know them and then share all of that with our audience and that’s what Shelf Unbound is all about.

Mary: One of the things I noticed in one of the issues and that is so beautiful what you just said, I’m so grateful and I’m definitely blushing here, I can feel the heat rising up my face here. But you have poetry, you have really unusual stuff. I’m reading that there’s a book about Clarice Lispector, this wonderfully brilliant Brazilian writer, there’s a poem by Marina, I’m not going to pronounce this correctly, Sateva, and I got to know both of these through—and I’m actually building on something that you’re saying about what I hope I did in my book because I found them both through the writer Hèléne Cixous. Have you ever heard of her? Do you know her?

Margaret: I haven’t. Who is she?

Mary: She’s written a wonderful book called Three Steps on the Ladder of Writing and she’s considered a philosopher in France, she’s just a really fascinating writer. But one of the things that she says in this little book that’s not a how-to book at all, she says, “The only book that’s worth writing is the one we don’t have the courage or strength to write.”

Margaret: Oh, wow.

Mary: The book that hurts us.

Margaret: Beautiful.

Mary: That makes us tremble red and bleed. I think that this book, for me, it took a lot of courage to write this book. And I think that, anyone who really takes pen in hand, so to speak, metaphorically, if you’re using a keyboard or whatever, if you’re not going to write close to the bone the way Kevin Powers has, the way Paul Harding has in Tinkers, we’re talking about Yellow Birds and Tinkers, these two books that have gotten all the acclaim that most writers don’t ever, ever see in their lifetimes, they’re writing really close to the bone. That doesn’t mean that they’re telling a cathartic story or that they’re writing memoir but it means that they’re going to the scary place where it takes a lot of courage to say the unsayable sometimes.

Margaret: Right, right. So, how do you do that?

Mary: You do it in a fearless way. I often say this about my own work that what I say in my books, and particularly in this book which I think is my most challenging piece of work, I know it’s my most innovative piece of work, I hope I have some years left to do more and I’m working on something now. But what I say about this is that there are things that I say in print that then get published that I would never ever say out loud.

Margaret: Wow, yeah.

Mary: And I think that’s what it’s about. It’s about not going to the subconscious, it’s more of being open to the unconscious process of creating and making the kinds of connections that you don’t really understand while you’re doing it, you’re really on the journey as you write. That’s, I think, what you feel when you read something that’s inventive. You sense that. I think I know that you and I are lovers of the book Bel Canto, for instance, I have a feeling that Ann Patchett didn’t write that book knowing how it would end. And I don’t think that the greatest books that we read are written with that knowledge, they’re written instead in a way that we believe we’re on the journey with the writer because the journey is the writer’s journey.

Margaret:Yeah, I agree with you. Yeah, I agree with what you said about Bel Canto and I think what I love about that, one of the primary things I love about that book is the brilliant structure and I think that, yeah, I think she went with it and it unfolded and that was part of the joy of that book was just that unfolding and the shifting of relationships and it was just such a smart architecture for that book.

Mary: Yeah. And for those who don’t know this book, this is a book about an opera singer who’s in South America and gets ambushed, essentially, inside an embassy. And it’s based on a real opera singer and I don’t think that Patchett even knew anything about opera. I’ve read about it that she just read a lot of opera while she was writing the book. She listened to a lot of opera while she was writing the book. Let me talk a little bit more with you about what you’re doing here. You’ve done some really, really brave things. Margaret, one of the issues that I think is the bravest of all is you dealt with self-published poetry and literary fiction. Why did you decide to do this issue, certainly, against all good advice, I suspect?

Margaret: Well, yeah, actually, I decided one day, “Hey, I think it would be fun to do a writing competition for best self-published book.” And then I thought, “Well, we could have the winners and notable books featured in a future issue,” and I thought, “Well, that would be cool.” And I just put the word out, we didn’t really advertise it. I put the word out through social media and I contacted writer’s groups. So, the day I sent out the call for entries. I guess I sent it out to our subscribers as well. So, I sent it out and the first thing that happened was that I got an email from a guy who has a well-regarded online book review website and, basically, we had a few rounds of emails but he questioned my integrity in doing it because what it came down to finally is he said that he’d never seen or read a self-published book that was worth turning the page.

Mary: You sure proved him wrong, didn’t you?

Margaret: I did. And I said, “Just wait till you see our issue, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.” And so, then we started getting entries and I thought that the judging process would be easy because the really good ones would stand out and really what we got was we got about 800 entries and, honestly-

Mary: That’s amazing, wow.

Margaret: Yeah. And it was so exciting and heartening and encouraging because the quality of most, really, most of them was just excellent. And we got all kinds of genres and the winning book is by Jennifer Bresnick. It’s called The Last Death of Tev Chrisini, it’s a 400 something page, epic fantasy quest, Tolkien-like which is not I usually read but, from the moment I started reading it, it’s so— She was 26 years old when she published it and it is such a wonderful work and everyone who I know who’s read it has just really loved it. And she’s just completed her second novel and then other books too and there are so many books worthy of exposure that we didn’t even have room for. But I think her book is really a testament to ... It’s one of my favorite books I’ve ever read. It’s very well done and she had sent it to agents and not gotten any response. And so, I think what’s really the exciting thing about self-publishing right now is that there’s a lot of excellent self-published books out there and we spotlight some of them and I think that more and more people are telling their stories and having the opportunity to get their stories out there. And I think, because of the digital era, it’s really an exciting time for authors, readers, publishers to all connect all around the world.

Mary: And you’re making that possible. That’s what you’re doing, that’s why you are an angel. That’s why it is so incredible because you’re making that possible. And we tend to forget that Walt Whitman self-published. He’s dead so maybe it helps if he’s dead. So, if you’ve self-published and you’re dead, maybe that’s okay. But if you’re alive and try to do this then, if you don’t have the imprimatur of the gatekeepers, and the gatekeepers have become a very small and confused group. I don’t mean personally confused but I mean the marketplace is confused right now. Wouldn’t you agree?

Margaret: Right, right. Yeah, and what we wanted to do was really be a curator of the great indie read and also to spotlight these wonderful books but also create a magazine that, on its own, was a satisfying magazine reading experience and I think we’ve done that. And one thing that I’m excited about is that we’re also developing a community of people and—

Mary: You bet you are.

Margaret: And that’s really gratifying to me because I’m a champion of this writing and these authors and it’s really wonderful to have.

Mary: And also, Margaret, our listeners should know that we can talk literarily with one another, it may sound like this is all very literary stuff but the fact of the matter is this is a really well-written, colloquially written, beautifully open, the questions really go to the heart of the matter. And also, Laura Dern is on the cover of one issue and one of the issues deals with Stanley Kubrick and there is fascinating photography in this book. Some of the most beautiful photography I’ve ever seen is in this magazine book. I said book but I mean magazine. So, you are doing something that is so groundbreaking here and everyone who’s listening should know this.

Margaret: Well, thank you very much. It’s really been a blast to do it.

Mary: The identity issue is also fantastic. I’ve been through every issue so I’m able to talk about this here. What inspired the identity issue as we come to the close of the half hour here? And then I want you to also talk about an upcoming issue.

Margaret: Yeah, the identity issue, I think the issue had pulled together and then I just had the idea that there were some identity elements and it’s a very organic process and everything comes together a little bit differently. But in this issue, the scene is a dog scene but it’s not really literally books about dogs. We have a cover from a new photography book called Maddie on Things by Theron Humphrey-

Mary: It’s a beautiful, stunning cover. I’ve had an early preview of it.

Margaret: Yeah. Theron Humphrey’s been going around the country shooting photos of his coonhound and Maggie on things and it’s this really fun book. He’s got a big, big social media following and he shot a cover for us of Maddie in this big bookcase. And so, it’s a really fun cover and we’ve just taken that and run with it and we have some interviews with authors. But it’s not a literal dog thing. The dogs are on the sidelines of everything and it’s going to be good, I’m really excited about it.

Mary: I think you’re a poet in the way you have a theme that ties every issue together and then somehow the photography and everything just holds the whole issue as an organic whole and yet we’re in the process of discovery every time we’ve turned a page and we digitally turn the page, it’s just beautiful. And you listeners out there, you have got to get a hold to Shelf Unbound. Margaret, as I come to a close of this show, I want to say this to you. In your opening issue, Philip Levine wrote an essay, and he’s a marvelous poet whom I have loved for years and years. I’d like to close the show with a line from his poem, “The Simple Truth”, which is also the title of the book that won the Pulitzer. Some things you know all your life, they are so simple and true, they must be said without elegance, meter and rhyme. They must be laid on the table beside the salt shaker, the glass of water. Margaret Brown, the simple truth is that you are a literary angel. Thank you for connecting with me through my book and here so generously, Margaret, so humanly, so heartfelt on this show.

Margaret: Thank you, Mary. That’s very, very kind of you and I’m delighted to be on it and I really appreciate you asking me.

Mary: You’re welcome.

Love,