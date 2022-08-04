We can learn much about writing and story from Elmore Leonard and from the director of the flick: Stephen Soderbergh (adapted screenplay by Scott Frank).

It was on Netflix when I first posted this, but they appear to have taken it down. You can buy it on Amazon for $3.99. I bought it on Apple TV. This lesson: the “now” of the story and the flashbacks.

Subscribe to PBS and watch the fascinating documentary: “Elmore Leonard: “but don’t try to write.” We’ll now discuss the flick Out of Sight based on Leonard’s novel. The way Soderbergh directed it teaches us how “present action” works in story or film and how flashbacks work. An experiment for you closes out this lesson as we continue to discuss how the flashbacks work.