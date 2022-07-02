As we go along here and if you stick with me, you’ll discover that I take a different approach on some of the “Getting Started” topics you read about in “how to” books. One example: I think outlines are a deadly way to start inventive work.

Not that outlines aren’t useful down the road as part of the editing process—they are, of course. But I think an outline gets in the way of initial, formative and changing invention.

