The Writer as Director—or why we watched the movie Hitch: Lesson 3
Handling Point of View
As we go along here and if you stick with me, you’ll discover that I take a different approach on some of the “Getting Started” topics you read about in “how to” books. One example: I think outlines are a deadly way to start inventive work.
Not that outlines aren’t useful down the road as part of the editing process—they are, of course. But I think an outline gets in the way of initial, formative and changing invention.
