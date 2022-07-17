Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

J.E. Petersen
Jun 12, 2023

Love this! And that Annie Dillard quote is so fire.

1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Journalisa
Jul 23, 2022

That's really true, things fall apart. I think of the glaciers that are melting faster than ever and causing more heat, more storms, more melting of ice caps, more flooding and destruction of property and coast lines. Some of us, probably the younger ones, will channel through solutions no one else has thought of yet. I had Woolf's Lighthouse book from the library here for a couple of months. I opened it a number of times. I read her words in her diary about writing it, another book of analysis about it I glanced through, but none of it grabbed me. I like how you cut right through to the core of it. To the comment that the masculine says the feminine can't create (paint, write, etc.). Always amazing to me how insecure men need women to do everything for them... their laundry, their food prep, raising their kids, communicating with their parents. No wonder men like that think women can't and shouldn't create. In his mind, they should be too busy doing his job so he can do whatever it is he does when his life is under control, via a hard working wife or assistant or both. Yes, women absolutely can do so much more than what men don't want to do. As a Kabbalah rabbi answered my question about why does Judaism always want women barefoot and pregnant either in the kitchen or the bedroom. He said, "Women don't need to be taught how to communicate with God. Women create life in their own bodies. They have God within their own bodies. They automatically know how to communicate with God. Men have to be taught how to listen." Touche!

1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
