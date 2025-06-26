Who by Fire
Note: Update: The final chapter followed by Acknowledgements
You can start reading here or anywhere, then go back. See Table of Contents. Come in the middle? Robert is the narrator who discovers after his wife Lena has died that she had a lover, Isaac. Evan is Isaac’s wife. Robert is on a search for how he lost Lena: He’s creating the story through memory, invention and a search for the truth and his role in what happened—and by stalking Isaac.
I had sat next to her while she slept, while she drifted into the unconscious. I sat and waited for her to wake, to speak to me in those eloquent sentences of her dreams. I thought her breathing was shallow because she slept so deeply and then it was not present.
I have come to Iowa on the anniversary of her death.
My father sits in a wheelchair, placed near the fire I built once we’d gotten to this spot in the Loess hills that Lena loved, where she could see the patchwork of farms below, what she called an ocean of land.
I ask him, “When does grass turn to milk?”
He doesn’t answer. His eyes tear.
The only times before I’d ever seen tears in my father’s eyes were in front of the P-51 and at the bin burn.
I say to my father, “Fire.”
“Yes,” he says.
The controlled fire brings me here, through the fire, to this story that has raveled me.
She comes to me like sky after fire. I hold the urn in one hand.
She had dreamt and now I dream her dream: The water coming—the sea so high that she is afraid. It isn’t the clear water of her past dreams of sea, but the murky green Atlantic Ocean she’d seen as a child at the seashore in Ocean City, Maryland, with her parents. The sea that enters the Baltimore Harbor from the Chesapeake Bay that calls up the ocean to the edge of the city where she grew up, the sea that rises without a storm before her inexorably like a paradox, the water above the harbor’s piers and levies.
Now she hears the piano, my hands on the keys. She hears Chopin’s Waltz in A minor, the Grand Valse. She does not hear “hurry” in my hands as I move through the opening in the minor key, through the allegro in the major key. She hears me move through the close into the minor key that grieves. She hears the bell-like quality when the keys are struck from the heart. She hears me play the Valse Brillante. She knows I have risen over the story of the piece as if I began it as a young man and end it as an old man.
And she is not afraid.▵
“Becoming milk” This will forever be the way I think about Robert, about transformation, about forgiveness. May we all become milk through the living and telling of our stories. SO SO SO VERY BEAUTIFUL DEAR FRIEND.
"She comes to me like sky after fire." Mary, that sentence is so lyrical (it resounds in my head) and with the follow-on sentence - "I hold the urn in one hand." - holds us to the presence, the visual, of fire, a turning to a before and an after and then connection through dream. A dream of water, which is both life-saving and life-giving but also destructive, like fire. Yet murky, implicating what's not known, what remains and what remains to be done. The music, a waltz turning on more movement, a wave of remembrance. The associations you make, paragraph to paragraph, are wonderful and wonderfully visual. Great writing!