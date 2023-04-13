Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Starting Late: Can the older artist begin?

Ageless Creativity ARE YOU THINKING, The really gifted start when they’re young? My research found much about this assumption. Quotes follow from my reading and from the sources I list in credits. Somerset Maugham: “When I was young I was amazed at Plutarch's statement that the elder Cato began at the age of eighty to learn Gree…