Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
3d

I will echo what everyone else is saying here. You are an unparalleled writer, visionary, storyteller Mary. The way your sentences have worked themselves into my DNA is a uniquely electrifying experience and I have no doubt your masterclass will offer this to students tenfold.

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appleton king's avatar
appleton king
3d

Who could be better suited to guiding anyone old or young in the dynamics of creativity? Just sayin' lol.

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