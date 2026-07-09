Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
18h

I adore a cleverly used footnote in particular.

And I adore this tribute to your father, Mary.

🥰

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Jeffrey Streeter's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter
14h

I love a good footnote, Mary. Thank you for bringing them to life in this way. And I love that Bernstein quote!

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
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