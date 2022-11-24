image by Daniel Andrade on Unsplash

My heartfelt thanks to all my subscribers who opened their hearts to me. If you write me at marytabor@substack.com, I’ll give you a free week to Write it! How to get started.

To get ready for poets who started late, for an introduction to meter—and more, let’s go back to Why prose writers should read poetry:

Roses and poem by thought-catalog on unsplash

Poetry can seem daunting. Here’s my next guest poster Nicci’s Notes from her blog: As a writer, am I not supposed to understand and appreciate writing in its many forms? I devour literature of all types, all the time. Why is poetry so hard?

So, let’s get started (following for paid subscribers: