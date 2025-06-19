Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

This part lingers with me Mary, especially now: “The ordinary and the extraordinary collide in my list and in me who’s lived through no fire, who’s saved no one.” Although I served in the IDF I did not save anyone, nor (thankfully!) killed anyone. My brother did. I always remember this difference between us when we debate politics because I think war/ battle marks you in very distinct ways. You write so beautifully!

