Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
1h

Nice work as always!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Isabelle's avatar
Isabelle
2h

The language of flowers so beautifully expressed here, the dragging of the bags of dirt, the planting and the bloom. The hard and the soft. Cement and Fair Biancas and the poignant last line:

We are what we do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture