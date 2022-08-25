Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Journalisa's avatar
Journalisa
Aug 25, 2022

A fascinating roster... love the story about the guy going rogue... It's all good. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Del's avatar
Del
Aug 25, 2022

Wow! Impressive list! I've heard anecdotes, but never seen anything remotely like this compilation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture