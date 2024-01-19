Only connect ... Why I'm on Substack
The arts, film, a serial memoir, a serial novel, a course, and a dialogue about the writing life
Substack offers not socialization but intimacy—that’s its gift.
Reader, author, professor, radio show host, columnist. Best advice I ever got? ‘Only connect …’ E.M. Forster and I want to connect with you!
So, glad you’re here for essays about the arts, books, movies, all things literary and Write it! a course on how to get started or unstuck, and This Writing Life a collaboration with Eleanor Anstruther, a dialogue with videos that answer your q’s and Interviews (on the arts, including performing arts) with Mary.
A serial memoir: the good, the bad and the foolish (Oh my!): (Re)Making Love (not what you’re thinking :)!
A serial novel, Who by Fire.
My mantra: Love is the answer. Now what is the question?
I’m the author of the collected short stories The Woman Who Never Cooked and the novel Who by Fire, in serial unfolding now here and that quirky memoir that unfolded live here. If you click on the Amazon links above: Clips of me at some pretty cute (I hope, anyway :) book talks.
You’ll also find me on Inner Life, a collaborative Substack circling the arts with invited guests—it’s FREE!
To give you an idea of how I started here on Substack (my favorite place in this crazy ever-changing world!), click below the butterfly photo:
