Mary’s copy of Young Men and Fire

In Lesson 12 “Have You Been Silenced”, I suggested you read Young Men and Fire by Norman McLean and gave you links for where to get the novel, used and new and in your public library.

Young Men and Fire won the 1992 General Nonfiction Award from the American Book Critics Circle

Consider these questions as you read:

Is this a work of non-fiction? If so, why?

Is this a memoir? If so, why?

Do these questions matter?

As readers who are reading as writers, we are considering why Norman Maclean wrote this book in the way that he did, as we ourselves consider this question:

WHY WRITE?

As I posted in part one of this lesson, McLean is also the author of the much-loved “A River Runs Through it” that Robert Redford made into this film:

Click ➡️ Part Two of Lesson 13: Memoir or non-fiction: Norman McLean’s Young Men and Fire

Love,