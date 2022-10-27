Mary’s copy

Norman Maclean started late: Born in 1902 in Iowa, his family moved to Missoula, Montana, when he was seven. He was a University of Chicago professor of English for most of his working life. When he was 66, his wife of 37 years died. Five years later he retired at 71 and when he was 73 A River Runs Through It was published.

In 1992, Robert Redford directed the film based on the story.

We will do a guided-close read of Young Men and Fire with two writing experiments. Even if you haven’t read the book or only watched the movie, or neither, this lesson will help you with your understanding of memoir versus non-fiction and how the two can be mixed, believe it not? —and how it’s never too late to start. Everyone has got a story and an answer to the everlasting q: Why Write?

