Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Will Set You Free's avatar
Truth Will Set You Free
Oct 10

Love your water color flag 🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Del's avatar
Del
Jul 1, 2023

So utterly apt; as much or more so than a year ago. This is a stirring piece, with your words and those of Heaney and Judge Luttig. We need belief. We need hope that there can be a "tidal wave of justice." May it be so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture