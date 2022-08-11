In Lesson 4 “Think of Unpacking a Suitcase” click the photo to go that lesson:

In Lesson 4, we did a free-write, based on this prompt: Write a sentence about an event in childhood or puberty that made trouble for you, upset you, got you punished or made you feel punished.

Let’s change that slightly and do it again: Write a sentence about an event in your life as a grown-up that made trouble for you because it was a moment when you weren’t sure what to do. Then free-write from there.

We’ll explore this prompt by examining “trouble vs. conflict”: Why the difference is key to making narrative. I’ll refer to Lesson 3: “The Writer as Director”.

Put all prompt exercises in a journal, not a diary exactly: glimmers, dreams, overheard conversations. Think: “Image Journal” — Save everything. You’ll go back to these jottings again and again when you’re writing. Jot stuff on your phone or in a little notebook with a pen that fits in your pocket or purse. When you’re home, create a journal on your computer, put that stuff in it. Make a document of these “glimmers” for every year. You’ll be surprised how they help you when you begin inventing. These “glimmers” are like memory jogs. Do it!

I explain my process in a story and how this will help you in yours. Remember, you can send me a sample in comments or Direct Message me with it and I’ll help and encourage. Go paid to get all that: