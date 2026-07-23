Note: I may do a second set of letters to my granddaughter next—as I did a second set when she was at camp the following year after: see link ➡️

Here’s another idea for your thoughts: Am considering posting short stories, but Substack seems to want short-short, correct? So here’s the idea: What if I did one full story a week but posting it three days in a row with photos for each story, broken into parts? Do any of you have thoughts on this approach? To read one of my stories in full, go

where the full story can be read—it happens to have geometric diagrams and would’ve been difficult to break into parts—as the editor of

decided.