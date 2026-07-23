Watercolors: Summer
Just learning
Note: I may do a second set of letters to my granddaughter next—as I did a second set when she was at camp the following year after: see link ➡️ the first set.
Here’s another idea for your thoughts: Am considering posting short stories, but Substack seems to want short-short, correct? So here’s the idea: What if I did one full story a week but posting it three days in a row with photos for each story, broken into parts? Do any of you have thoughts on this approach? To read one of my stories in full, go HERE where the full story can be read—it happens to have geometric diagrams and would’ve been difficult to break into parts—as the editor of The Republic of Letters decided.
Love,
I love your watercolors, Mary, and I'm delighted you are painting when you can find the time.
A second set of letters would be a privilege to read, and cheering, as would a short story.
Always thinking of you and Del, dear friend.
Mary, I love your stories and artwork! Summer, especially, is a busy time of year that finds me mostly outside during the longer daylight hours. A shorter read, works well for this gardener-cyclist-hiker-on and in the water-nature watcher-relax with my love, dog, and Herman the hummingbird in the early evening, reader.
Oh yeah, designing meals to take full advantage of my garden’s grace. I am raising and waving my hand in the air up here in VT, I would enjoy a long story divided up in shorts, with your wonderful artwork. I’m off for a hike while the air is sweet and cool…
I hope your husband is progressing nicely! Sending continued healing thoughts your way.