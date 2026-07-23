Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
1d

I love your watercolors, Mary, and I'm delighted you are painting when you can find the time.

A second set of letters would be a privilege to read, and cheering, as would a short story.

Always thinking of you and Del, dear friend.

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Lor's avatar
Lor
1d

Mary, I love your stories and artwork! Summer, especially, is a busy time of year that finds me mostly outside during the longer daylight hours. A shorter read, works well for this gardener-cyclist-hiker-on and in the water-nature watcher-relax with my love, dog, and Herman the hummingbird in the early evening, reader.

Oh yeah, designing meals to take full advantage of my garden’s grace. I am raising and waving my hand in the air up here in VT, I would enjoy a long story divided up in shorts, with your wonderful artwork. I’m off for a hike while the air is sweet and cool…

I hope your husband is progressing nicely! Sending continued healing thoughts your way.

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