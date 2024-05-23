Epigraph and Prologue
Who by Fire: a serial novel
Life has a way of raveling. Story discovers how it happened. That is the fiction.
—Robert
Sirach 51, The Dead Sea Psalms Scrolls
I was a young man before I had erred
when I looked for her
She came to me in her beauty
when finally I sought her out
Even (as) a blossom drops in the ripening of grapes,
making glad the heart
(So) my foot trod in uprightness;
for from my young manhood have I known her.
I inclined my ear but a little
and great was the persuasion I found.
And she became for me a nurse;
to my teacher I give my ardor.
I purposed to make sport:
I was zealous for pleasure without pause.
I kindled my desire for her
without distraction.
I bestirred my desire for her,
and on her heights I do not waver.
I spread my hand(s) …
and perceive her unseen parts.
I cleansed my hands … . .
—Sirach 51, The Dead Sea Psalms Scrolls, translated by J.A.Sanders from the Hebrew in the scroll discovered in Cave 11 at Qumran
