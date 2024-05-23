photo by greyskieseternal

Life has a way of raveling. Story discovers how it happened. That is the fiction.

—Robert

from goldenwordsofself.com

Sirach 51, The Dead Sea Psalms Scrolls

I was a young man before I had erred

when I looked for her

She came to me in her beauty

when finally I sought her out

Even (as) a blossom drops in the ripening of grapes,

making glad the heart

(So) my foot trod in uprightness;

for from my young manhood have I known her.

I inclined my ear but a little

and great was the persuasion I found.

And she became for me a nurse;

to my teacher I give my ardor.

I purposed to make sport:

I was zealous for pleasure without pause.

I kindled my desire for her

without distraction.

I bestirred my desire for her,

and on her heights I do not waver.

I spread my hand(s) …

and perceive her unseen parts.

I cleansed my hands … . .

—Sirach 51, The Dead Sea Psalms Scrolls, translated by J.A.Sanders from the Hebrew in the scroll discovered in Cave 11 at Qumran

Love,

