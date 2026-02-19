Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

What a lovely way to invite the reader into the craft of the novel, not just “here’s my book,” but “here’s how it was built” ☺️ I especially enjoyed the clip’s focus on perspective and point of view, because that’s where fiction becomes a kind of cognitive neuroscience: you’re asking the reader to run an entire mind as a simulation, complete with blind spots, self-justifications, and the emotional physics of memory. The line about needing the story to know “who I was” feels clinically true; our identities are often reconstructed narratives more than stable facts. ￼

The structure notes also landed: the “invention versus memory” tension and the “stunt pilot” framing. It’s a reminder that form isn’t decoration; structure is meaning, especially in stories about intimacy, secrecy, and the ways we edit ourselves to survive. ￼

And I love that you kept the human texture in (your phone overheating mid-interview!). It’s oddly perfect for a book that seems to live at the intersection of control and contingency, art made in real time, with real-world friction.

Congrats on the upcoming release (Feb 24)!

Congratulations, Mary!! So excited to see your book coming out in the world.

