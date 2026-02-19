Who By Fire novel : Interview clips

Video clips from my conversation with Eleanor Anstruther — Book comes out February 24, 2026. Glimpses of Eleanor’s reading:

A Male Narrator, Color, Perspective and Point of View:

Eleanor is saying Rothko, the artist and talks about his painting and my use of a male narrator in the novel. Flaubert’s answer to the question about Madame Bovary, “Who is Emma?” answers “Emma c’est moi.”

Lena is an archivist at The Smithsonian. Isaac is a forensic anthropologist there. Both are married to others: Isaac to Evan and Lena to Robert.

Motifs

Eleanor says at the end, “That’s really beautiful.”

Use of Unusual Structure: Invention Versus Memory

Stunt Pilot Structure:

The line I’m quoting is what Robert the narrator says: “I’m like the skull that looks in at the banquet—the only way I can know who I was—because as you must know by now, their story is my story.”

Mystery and Love Story:

The complete interview, Including when my phone got hot and stopped momentarily working, but I came back! That was a scary moment, but all went well. Your thoughts on the clips or anything we said?

Buy the novel Who By Fire

With inestimable thanks to Eleanor Anstruther …

Love,