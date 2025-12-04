I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).

Here’s Letter #12

See the singer who sings her song that flies out of the cage. What will Arthur do now with this answer? We’ll find out soon!

Note: My granddaughter calls me Savta ; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.

Table of Contents for Letters To My Granddaughter Next: Letter #13 with watercolor

Love,