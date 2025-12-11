Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lor's avatar
Lor
1d

Mary! Always a beautiful way to start my day. It is as if you are sending me directions, how to make a road map of the day and make it into a poem before bedtime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
Veronika Bond's avatar
Veronika Bond
1d

I think grandma's answer is one of my favourites 🧡 🙏 xx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor> · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture