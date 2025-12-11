Camp Letter #13
My correspondence with my granddaughter in sleep-away camp
I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).
Here’s Letter #13
Here’s Grandma’s answer:
Where now will Arthur go—as he’s still not sure what a poem is?
Note: My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.
Love,
Mary! Always a beautiful way to start my day. It is as if you are sending me directions, how to make a road map of the day and make it into a poem before bedtime.
I think grandma's answer is one of my favourites 🧡 🙏 xx