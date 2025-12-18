Camp Letters #14
My correspondence with my granddaughter in sleep-away camp
I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).
Here’s Camp Letters #14
And Grandpa continues to answer Arthur’s question: “What is a poem?” After all, Grandpa writes poetry, and he ought to know! Here’s what he says: “Even if the poets do not know it themselves!”
Note: My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.
I'm sorry I'm with grandpa on this one. I'd write poems any day rather than fix pipes and I've had to fix broken pipes and plumbing twice! I wish I had the option to fix those plumbing issues with a poem or two instead. I love the drawing in this letter. Must have taken longer to do the illustration than write the letter. What a lucky granddaughter.
Oh no! Lila is home, it must mean Arthur is coming very close to fitting all the little pieces together. Well, this one hit home, many years ago when my grandpa had an entire wall of pipes and such, in his garage. Now I wonder if gramps ever read a poem before. Wish I had asked him.