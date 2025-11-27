Photo by Jon Woodbury Photography

Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving has at its heart the song of love.

The family, the friends come to the table, to the feast prepared by the hands of love.

A chair may be empty. The mother, the grandmother, the father, the grandfather who joined us at this table may be missing but they hold our hearts.

At my daughter’s wedding to her beloved husband the last song to be played was to be Leonard Cohen’s Dance Me to the End of Love. The D.J. didn’t play it.

It’s not missing. It lies in their hearts. They will dance to the end of love and know love does not end.

Thanksgiving confirms the joining that brought us to this feast, the feast of love.

Watch Leonard and dance!

Heartfelt thanks:

Piete in Israel

—and so many more; ran out of room!

Love,