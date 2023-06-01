Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Nathan's avatar
Adam Nathan
Aug 22, 2023

I can handle the wheels coming off a marriage, it’s that trash can in the kitchen and the three burners. I’m still shaking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Amy Brown's avatar
Amy Brown
Oct 16Edited

All the bravery involved as a long marriage ends and you forge your own way, and ah, what a mess of a house you ended up in. But your humor (and your love of teaching) kept you from having more days of hitting the wall. I lived for 3 years in Chesapeake MD while my older daughter attended George Washington University so I can picture the D.C. settings you describe. And, yes, I prefer D.H. Lawrence, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture