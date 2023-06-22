Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

edward bogdan
Jun 22, 2023

Great and open! Must have been somewhat difficult to keep the pen on paper. I guess airing out the dirty laundry is a good path to a clean soul. It gives me an opening to air out my early history and see if I could be so honest and remain interesting to my supposed readers.

1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Susan Campbell
Sep 11

Each post better than the last... the advice written by kids is priceless. Thank you for sharing so openly and honestly of your experiences. Being "ironized" feels to me a lot more like you describe it - being ironed by life and flattened repeatedly. But I believe in hope and have seen life change for the better in an instant so I'm choosing to keep that perspective even when I'm feeling flattened by life.

1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
