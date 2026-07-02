Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles van Heck's avatar
Charles van Heck
2d

Love, the grief of watching a beloved suffer, the essential words we want to and should express, spoken from the heart. You touch on so much here. I could relate to all of it. Forgive me for taking a moment to make this about myself. Cardiology called the other day to inform me that my heart has been malfunctioning, needs to be explored, and needs to be shocked (hopefully that will work). This, after a few months feeling as if I am disappearing into the shadowland. The pacemaker and other procedures are failing. Everything you wrote here, I could relate to as I watch my wife cope with my decline. Please give your husband my best, to keep his focus on life, on your heart for strength. I encourage you to draw strength from his love. The love you share, your faith in one another, your shared connection to life are a gift that embraces the tear and the smile. To your readers, learn from Mary's experience. Speak from the heart to those you love, your families and friends. Write those snail mail letters. Our lives aren't movies. We are words in the book of life that we write and share. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your beloved, Mary.

Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
2d

Your dear husband, your North Star, 💫 and beating heart on the outside of your body. Feeling the myriad of sparks of thoughts traveling through your being. May his recovery ❤️‍🩹 continue, slow and steady. Mays yours too. Both matters of the heart inviting our attention. Gentle and loving care, Mary. 💞

Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 <Mary L. Tabor> · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture