Table of Contents
(Re)Making Love: a serial memoir
Note: Every chapter has a link to the previous chapter at the top and the next chapter at the end of the chapter, and, ultimately, links to all. If you are new and starting to read this, Table of Contents may help you keep the chapters in order. … Buy the book? Click ⬇️
Chapter 1: I Need to Live Alone
Chapter 2: The Princess and Her House
Chapter 3: She Should Have Known Better
Chapter 4: Oz
Chapter 5: Let the Rom-Coms Roll
Chapter 6: Like a Coin
Chapter 7: First Kiss
Chapter 8: Deceptive Cadence
Chapter 9: Catch a Falling Star
Chapter 10: Bliss
Chapter 11: Bird on a Wire
Chapter 12: The Bartender
Chapter 13: Broken Glass
Chapter 14: Adultery
Chapter 15: Frying Pans
Chapter 16: Hypersensitive
Chapter 17: Cinderella
Chapter 18: Something Old for Something New
Chapter 19: Exit Strategy
Chapter 20: I’m Cooked
Chapter 21: Double Doors
Chapter 22: Send in the Clowns
Chapter 23: P.S. I Love You?
Chapter 24: Square the Circle
Chapter 25: Pull Out the Map
Chapter 26: Looking for the Map
Chapter 27: The Elephant
Chapter 28: Let Sotomayor Be the Judge
Chapter 29: Let the Chase Begin
Chapter 30: The Wave
Chapter 31: One Game at a Time
Chapter 32: Light
Chapter 33: Forget Paris
Chapter 34: Hat Trick
Chapter 35: Bed Trick
Chapter 36: Run and See
Chapter 37: Transom
Chapter 38: My Apartment
Chapter 39: French Subtitles
Chapter 40: Doors
Chapter 41: Bridges
Chapter 42: Repair
Chapter 43: The Last Place You Look
Chapter 44: What Happens in Paris
Chapter 45: Breakfront
Chapter 46: You Cannot Get Out of the Game
Chapter 47: Lost and Found
Chapter 48: Epilogue
A Message From My Heart
Permissions and Acknowledgments
(Re)Making Love: Copyright © by Mary L. Tabor. All rights reserved. No part of this book may be reproduced in any manner whatsoever without written permission except in the case of brief quotations embodied in critical articles and reviews.
Buy the book (Re)Making Love Click ⬇️
Read Who by Fire on Substack: a serial novel next
Buy the book: Click ⬇️ to go to Amazon, decide then:
Thank you to my paid subscribers who allow me to offer so much of my work for free.
Love,