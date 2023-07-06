Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

A. Jay Adler
Jul 6, 2023

I'm taken with your associative style in this memoir, like a dream (nightmare), a blur of experiences, the mind is struggling to see sense in, make meaning of. Like Charade, I think, as I recall it. The presentation of D and S is like that. Flashes in the memory. The kiss at the bar. Walking home alone. Coming upon them, confused, in the kitchen. I hear Henry Mancini. Are you Stanley Donen?

Susan Campbell
Sep 12

That kitchen! Why not cook in such a beautiful space? I do related to being the mad woman in search of the perfect recipe. Since it doesn't exist, it was a futile exercise that I couldn't recognize at the time. But I cannot imagine seeing my beloved kiss another; that would rob me of all my desire to cook anything for any one.

