Mary, alone, finally brave, in Paris

I’m finally in Paris and can’t believe it: 125 square feet, small French appliances with minds of their own, window on the courtyard: all at 7 Rue des Francs Bourgeois. Peace and quiet surrounded by the hubbub of Paris, beautiful stores with treasures I ogle.

Want to write in my little attic room but Paris, irresistible.

Love,

