Joshua Doležal
Jan 18, 2024

So much of this story just seems cruel. I wonder at your narrator's ability to remain in love despite what seems like gaslighting to me. There is nothing more painful than continually returning to the well of intimacy and finding it dry. Anger is the proper reaction to invitations to intimacy that turn out to be false. When one partner begins protecting themself against the other, there's no way back.

David Roberts
Jan 18, 2024

As usual, I consumed your latest chapter as soon as I saw it!

The epigraph from Howard's End you quote, "Only connect...," can be hard to do when there are so many boundaries in place. In this chapter, you write about connecting with intimacy across the small physical expanse of a bed. But you show that the expanse can be a chasm when two people are not in synch with the intimacy they require and, to editorialize, the intimacy they deserve.

I happen to be in the midst of reading Howard's End! I have zero doubt that Margaret Schlegel would have had a Substack.

16 more comments...

