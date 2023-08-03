Come in the middle? Here’re links to ➡️ Chapter One, Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Chapter 4, Chapter 5, Chapter 6, Chapter 7, Chapter 8, Chapter 9, Chapter 10

Bird on a Wire

Before I began this story, I’d slept for three years: When husband D. left me, the writing stopped. But once again I am writing.

Bird out of the cage, bird on a wire.

Nietzsche says, He who would learn to fly one day must first learn to stand and walk and run and climb and dance; one cannot fly into flying.

I sleep a literal sleep and dream a dream I’m certain was real and then unreal inside the dream: I looked out a window. Sky and water merged and in the mix I saw iridescent blue-black birds, yellow-blue-black fish all on limbs of trees. Through the glass, safe inside a house with a large kitchen, my pots hung again. But how could fish and fowl, light and small as they were come to my tree? How could they, so rare in size and startled color, come so close to me?

Photo Bird on a Wire by russavia

Leave a comment

Share Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Help me post more chapters, by going paid: Here’s a super discount. I’ll love you back.

Get 50% off forever

Love,