Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

A. Jay Adler
Aug 11, 2023

This installment carries a greater weight of sadness with it, I think, than earlier installments. It hurts. If readers want to experience a writer vulnerably traveling through the pain of her loss to reach her destination, this is a series to read. What is the destination? I don't see it yet. Do you know it, Mary? Are you there? If so, how well you withhold it. (Shh. Don't tell.)

1 reply by Mary L. Tabor
Rebecca Holden
Aug 13, 2023

You pull me in deeper with every chapter, Mary. In this post I've loved getting to know so many people through your encounter with the bartender - not just him but you, your husband and your father. You're weaving your words with the important threads of so many people and experiences. Wonderful!

2 replies by Mary L. Tabor and others
