Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Colson's avatar
William Colson
Sep 29, 2023

It's always hard to say 'the truth.' Maybe that's what the Japanese have already figured out. They've been thinking and feeling much longer than us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
A. Jay Adler's avatar
A. Jay Adler
Aug 17, 2023

The ever-intriguing experience for me of reading this memoir serialized in short installments is in attempting to grasp a sense of the whole, which I still don't begin to approach. I can't glance ahead to see what the landscape looks like, So far, it isn't narratively propelled, though we get narrative. I've commented before about its associative flow. I feel at sea in its ebb and flow, the wash of Mary's feelings and her associative memories and reference points, as she, seemingly at sea herself in trying to achieve her own understanding, invites us to follow along. There's no meta narrative from a place of understanding and resolution. That's the way it seems so far. Maybe it changes. I don't know. It's a provocatively uncertain way to read. I'm liking it! I think others should come along.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture