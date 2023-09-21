Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Halbrooks's avatar
John Halbrooks
Sep 24, 2023

What a creep! It strikes me that these installments are valuable not only for the beautiful writing and the insights into your life--but also for the lessons offered by objectifying one’s experiences. Note Bene: those red flags really are warnings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Alicia Kenworthy's avatar
Alicia Kenworthy
Sep 22, 2023

Wow, when I mentioned dating as an exercise in character study!! The psychiatrist sounds absolutely terrifying. You’ve rendered this whole thing so beautifully. Haunting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture