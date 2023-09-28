Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eleanor Anstruther's avatar
Eleanor Anstruther
Oct 3, 2023

This, and the chapter 18 https://marytabor.substack.com/p/something-old-for-something-new-chapter I've just read in the early hours of my day, and I'm moved by the essence of them. I want to fight for you, to shout at those men, to tell them to fuck off and celebrate the beauty of woman that is you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
Jeffrey Streeter's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter
Nov 22, 2023

Lovely writing! I'm still waiting for the connections between the different elements to come together in my mind. The beautiful images by Andy Duback add a lot to the beautiful, distant tone of this.

"This little troupe of bachelors waiting for their own harem, but they’re submissive to the top dog:" I think we may have seen this sometimes in politics? But I can't put my finger on where.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture