Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Del's avatar
Del
Sep 11, 2023

What a gorgeous, evocative picture of the power of memory. The color, feel, smell, sound that is forever there, maybe hiding quietly, maybe rushing forth in the moment. Always presenting the unanswerable question. Brilliant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Rebecca Holden's avatar
Rebecca Holden
Sep 8, 2023

Mary, I'm in absolute bits. This goosepimpling chapter - this on-the-button, almost relentless staccato delivery of your story - has such colour, such depth, such brutal humanity.

AWESOME. And extraordinary. 🙌

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture