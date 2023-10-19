Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Oct 23, 2023

You start this chapter desperate for a connection to anyone, anywhere. While I understand Dunne’s line, 'No man is an island,' the sadness of human life is that we are all lone islands seeking a narrow isthmus. With D. you watch destruction, and hope for Grimm clowns. Touched.

Joshua Doležal
Oct 19, 2023

Wait, D is from Iowa? Another surprise commonality. Also, your picture of the controlled burn -- that proximity to disaster that isn't actually disaster -- brings back powerful memories of controlled burns that I did with the Forest Service in Montana. This was how we learned the most about fire behavior -- the closest we ever got to big fire. Sometimes the flames were a hundred feet high in the middle of the burn. A blaze like that creates its own weather. And when you are a rookie stationed along the edge with a nozzle, so you can keep the fire from jumping the line, it can feel like your face is melting.

I once watched tree bark ignite 20 feet outside the burn just from radiant heat. Awe-inspiring.

