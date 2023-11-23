The Elephant: Chapter 27
(Re)Making Love: a serial memoir
The Elephant
It’s as if I have a large table with all the pieces for the jigsaw puzzle. It’s a question now of seeing how they all fit. And what about the elephant? He’s there, too.
Ah, a lovely elephant and puzzle. Much better than an empty room and no puzzle.
God I love you Mary, what you do, the spaces, the humour, the lightest of touches, just the right note played at the right time. It's music. It's art in motion my friend.