Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

David Roberts
Dec 7, 2023

Mary,

What struck me about this chapter was how interactive it was, how you were able to cross-reference all the different parts to give each of them and the entire chapter increased resonance. That's a hard thing for a writer to do, and you did it so well.

You made the various cars personalities as well as stories in themselves.

Also, I thought of the Stephen King book Cujo which pits (pun alert) a vicious rabid dog against someone sheltering in a car.

4 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
Isabelle
Dec 8, 2023

Everything connects. What seem so diverse from one another come together. Placing The Wedding and the Fox next to The Middle Passage can instruct. The part about Sarah sitting on your lap, incredibly moving. In the middle of an argument between my father and mother, I would have been about Sarah's age, this relative who had to intervene sat me on his lap and asked me what I wanted. By then, I had been a veteran at witnessing fighting. And I said, I want to be a family. He gave me a big clap as if I had touched gold but kids too, can discover the "real" of any situation.

1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
9 more comments...

