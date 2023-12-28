Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Doležal's avatar
Joshua Doležal
Dec 28, 2023

Haunting, Mary. We see through a scrim, indeed. No way to apprehend the past but through who we are now, whatever vantage the present has brought to us.

Also, as an aside, I know of few more painful experiences than watching a film that depicts intimacy with someone who is no longer intimate with you, or with whom intimacy is slipping away. Simply awful to see the thing you desire on the screen, to have someone nearby, to know they are in fact far away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
Isabelle's avatar
Isabelle
Dec 28, 2023

Amazing, particularly, the paragraph where sky and water merge. Thought-provoking.

Wishing you and yours, dear Mary, a happy 2024 and thank you for delivering these wonderful posts throughout 2023 xo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture