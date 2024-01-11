Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter
Jan 12, 2024

Wonderful. This piece left me dazzled by the range of references and engrossed in the wonderful details. The repeated mention of a hat-trick kept making me think of a bed-trick in a Shakespeare comedy, which somehow seemed to make sense. I understood D here a lot more, too. Someone who can't play a piece of music because it's not perfect is someone who quibbles over how life and words and actions all align.

The descriptions of Paris made me think of Walter Benjamin on Baudelaire: "For the first time, with Baudelaire, Paris becomes the subject of lyric poetry. This poetry is no hymn to the homeland; rather, the gaze of the allegorist, as it falls on the city, is the gaze of the alienated man. It is the gaze of the flaneur, whose way of life still conceals behind a mitigating nimbus the coming desolation of the big-city dweller.” Something like Benjamin's wonderful "mitigating nimbus" seems to be at work here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
A. Jay Adler's avatar
A. Jay Adler
Jan 11, 2024

"This tradition owes its history to cricket when a bowler knocked off three wickets and was awarded with a hat."

Part of my education for the day.

The melancholy is unbearable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture