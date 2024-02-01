Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
Feb 1, 2024

This was so lyrical, Mary.

To pick one line out of many, I love the way you expressed the look of your father's shadow on a beach at a certain time of day with precision, grace, and newness:

"...his angles like a Giacometti sculpture in shadow at the edge of sand in fading light."

I know I'm going to think of that line often this summer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
appleton king's avatar
appleton king
May 5, 2024

been picking away at your absorbing story entirely out of order but with fascination and may take some time....regardless on the Thoreau angle he did lose a brother so theres that and only learned that from a fine book/memoir i read this winter by writer and artist Ben Shattuck "Six Walks in the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau" actually slim as it is ive been putting off finishing it not that there are any cliffhangers its just joyful i felt connected

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture