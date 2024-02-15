Come in the middle? Here’re links to ➡️ Chapter One, Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Chapter 4, Chapter 5, Chapter 6, Chapter 7, Chapter 8, Chapter 9 , Chapter 10, Chapter 11, Chapter 12, Chapter 13, Chapter 14 , Chapter 15 , Chapter 16, Chapter 17, Chapter 18, Chapter 19, Chapter 20, Chapter 21, Chapter 22, Chapter 23, Chapter 24, Chapter 25 , Chapter 26, Chapter 27, Chapter 28, Chapter 29, Chapter 30, Chapter 31, Chapter 32, Chapter 33, Chapter 34, Chapter 35, Chapter 36, Chapter 37, Chapter 38

Have you ever seen an American movie with French subtitles? Jim Jarmusch had a new film Limits of Control that I went to see while in Paris.

Before I went, I wondered if seeing a movie in the language I speak with subtitles in the language of the country where I am would be like discovering the unconscious? I am full of questions in Paris and discovery awaits me. This I know of all the things I do not know.

This and the fact that the city of lights is also the city of parks. I want to live here.

Hotel de Ville, city hall, in the 4th arrondissement

Love,

Leave a comment

Refer a friend

Get 50% off forever