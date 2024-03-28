Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

A. Jay Adler
Mar 29, 2024

"Break a vase and the love that reassembles the fragments is stronger than that love which took its symmetry for granted when it was whole."

This story *seems* to have taken a turn over the past few weeks that I did not anticipate. I'm not sure. *Good* for storytelling! But I'm unsettled -- uncertain ground -- for several reasons. I've been thinking a day before responding. (Not, in general, a bad thing . . ..) Now I *really* can't wait for next week.

Veronika Bond
Mar 30, 2024

"I long ago let D. go. By reading this memoir while I wrote it, D. let me go. And I have been freed and seen.

"Our marriage that was broken has had a solidity I could never have imagined. It is like a mahogany breakfront that holds all the broken china of our lives together."

I feel very moved by these lines.

Powerful, insightful, and no doubt painful at the time it happened. To experience letting go, and freedom, only to find solid ground which was there all along ~ and could only be seen from the distance of letting go (maybe?)

