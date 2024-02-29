Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Holden's avatar
Rebecca Holden
Mar 9, 2024

Such a reflective post, Mary. Wonderful words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Mar 3, 2024

Oh I love this chapter. It reads like a poem, the meaning under the bridge as “the river shows the way.” Feeling you tip toeing further and further into that river that is you, dear Mary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture