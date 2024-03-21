Come in the middle? Here’re links to ➡️ Chapter One, Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Chapter 4, Chapter 5, Chapter 6, Chapter 7, Chapter 8, Chapter 9 , Chapter 10, Chapter 11, Chapter 12, Chapter 13, Chapter 14 , Chapter 15 , Chapter 16, Chapter 17, Chapter 18, Chapter 19, Chapter 20, Chapter 21, Chapter 22, Chapter 23, Chapter 24, Chapter 25 , Chapter 26, Chapter 27, Chapter 28, Chapter 29, Chapter 30, Chapter 31, Chapter 32, Chapter 33, Chapter 34, Chapter 35, Chapter 36, Chapter 37, Chapter 38, Chapter 39, Chapter 40, Chapter 41, Chapter 42, Chapter 43

What Happens in Paris

Here is what D. and I did together in Paris. Read for the joys of the light-hearted city full of lights. The bateau at night is incredible just as it is in Charade—well, okay not that incredible. After all, I’m not Audrey Hepburn but Cary: Peter/Brian/Adam has appeared.

And I have begun to know who is who.

We picked up the bateaux at Pont De L'Alma at 5 p.m. in the winter to see the sunset and, then, the Tour Eiffel in sparkling darkness at 6 p.m.

The ride is short enough to not do you in, long enough to relax and the Paris you see from the Seine will fill your heart: Open heart, open heart.

We had dinner at Brazzerie Zimmer.

From the bateau, we walked up Avenue Georges V and caught the metro, the 1 line. To follow our path, get off at Chatelet, exit through the Place de Chatelet sortie and and you are there. Eat the steak, the artichoke, drink Pomerol, try the Berthillon salted caramel ice cream. Bon apétit!

But is it love?

Love,

