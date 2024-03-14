Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter
Mar 15, 2024

Beautiful, Mary. The passport, the solitary journey, the things lost or left behind—they all resonate powerfully with me. I've always loved that passage from Eliot, and you use it to such a telling effect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Mar 14, 2024Edited

Oh my. This is fabulous Mary. I want to read it a few times to detect all the layers. But life as passport, and the hidden self behind all the history, revealed when it’s finally lost.

Or more elegantly stated by you, I think this sentence is a perfect summary of your entire memoir: (and I too loved this about Musée Picasso!)

“When I’ve been to Paris before, I did visit the Musée Picasso and loved its orderly chronology of his work that results in the disorderly invention that is his work as if chronology will reveal. But discovery does not come in order.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture